1 Bayern get job done

A first-half Robert Lewandowski penalty and a late Benjamin Pavard header sealed Bayern Munich's win against Union Berlin 2-0 behind closed doors on Sunday. The result leaves defending champions Bayern four points clear as the Bundesliga restarted this weekend after a two-month hiatus due to the Covid-19 virus.

2 China supports virus probe

China supports a comprehensive probe into the global response to the coronavirus pandemic, President Xi Jinping said at the World Health Assembly's annual meeting in a video telecast yesterday. And for the first time at an international gathering, he defended his own country's handling of the outbreak.

3 Brazil leader defies advice

Brazil's confirmed cases of the virus has surpassed those of Spain and Italy, making it the site of the world's fourth-largest outbreak. President Jair Bolsonaro flouted social distancing guidelines yet again, even as he lost two health ministers in a month, both of whom resisted his fight against quarantines.

4 Muhyiddin denies role

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday distanced himself from a growing storm over the discharge granted to Mr Riza Aziz, who was accused of laundering US$248 million (S$353 million) in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal.

5 Ardern on course for win

The success of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in containing New Zealand's Covid-19 cases has driven an extraordinary popularity surge that has put the leader on course for a landslide win in September's national election.

6 China still a key node

Covid-19 has highlighted how central China is in the global manufacturing process and the risks that go with it. While firms are working to reduce these risks, many are not pulling out of China because it holds many attractions, says global affairs correspondent Goh Sui Noi.

7 Exams to have fewer topics

Students are relieved that fewer topics will be tested at national examinations this year. The Ministry of Education said it made the decision based on the impact of the extended circuit breaker on curriculum time.

8 Docs feel safe in virus fight

Nine in 10 family doctors in Singapore feel safe with the support and equipment they have been given, and prepared for the fight against the coronavirus, a study has shown. The study, conducted between March 6 and 29, was released to mark World Family Doctor Day today.

9 More investing online

Bank customers are increasingly going online to invest in the wake of safe distancing measures that are keeping them out of branches. For instance, more people are opening accounts that they can use for digital investing, and are using robo-advisory services in greater numbers.

Some in Singapore are using the downtime during the coronavirus pandemic to come up with their own books. These include motivational speakers who pen self-help books, as well as parents or educators who have come up with children's books to help them understand the Covid-19 outbreak.

