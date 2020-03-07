European Union (EU) countries are willing to provide more money for migrants in Turkey, but Ankara must not use them as a bargaining tool, EU officials said. The foreign ministers were holding their first formal talks on troubled ties with Turkey since it said last week that it would no longer abide by a 2016 deal with Brussels to host refugees and migrants in return for EU aid.

An ambitious exercise has been launched to take cleanliness and public hygiene to the next level and to change social norms so that they become Singapore's first line of defence against current and future infection outbreaks. The new SG Clean Taskforce has been set up to raise hygiene standards across the nation.

The Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) aims to play the role of check and balance within the new Perikatan Nasional government by blunting extremism in the alliance, a senior party official said. It hopes this will help the party revive its fortunes after years of plunging Chinese support.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, once a favourite to win the Democratic presidential nomination, has dropped out of the race, setting up a two-man duel between Mr Joe Biden and Mr Bernie Sanders. Ms Warren said that she was not ready to endorse either of the two remaining major candidates.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and Malay dominance - these are the three factors that will shape the immediate future of Malaysian politics. The challenge lies in dealing with the tensions that will arise as rivals from across the political spectrum attempt to arrive at a new balance, says Professor Joseph Chinyong Liow.

The Singapore Sports Hub has been fined over unmet standards, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Baey Yam Keng said in Parliament yesterday. While he noted that the Sports Hub hosted 212 events last year, he was circumspect in his assessment of its performance during the debate on his ministry's budget.



Celebrity DJ Tenashar (above), who was released from prison last year for drug offences in 2015, was back in the district court yesterday to face new charges after she allegedly failed to turn up for urine tests several times. The former FHM Singapore cover girl, whose full name is Debbie Valerie Tenashar Long, was handed five charges in all.

The tighter rules on hiring skilled foreigners on an Employment Pass (EP) come at a difficult time for the business community, with many firms under stress due to the coronavirus outbreak. But with hiring freezes becoming more prevalent, now could be a good time for companies to recalibrate their recruitment strategies, say experts.

Singapore golfer Quincy Quek's unlikely and late run for an Olympic spot has been stalled by the coronavirus outbreak, with events postponed and schedules cut. His recent run, which included two wins, had boosted his world ranking and given him an outside chance at one of the 60 Tokyo berths.

Japan Food Town, the cluster of Japanese restaurants on the fourth floor of the Isetan department store in Wisma Atria, shuttered last Saturday as it was "unable to meet its further obligations in the lease agreement", an Isetan spokesman told The Straits Times. Japan Food Town opened in 2016 and housed 16 restaurants.

