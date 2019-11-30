Australians affected by recent devastating wildfires joined young environmentalists in kicking off a global protest in Sydney yesterday, demanding that governments act against climate change. Other rallies took place in countries including Germany, South Korea, Poland, Britain, Turkey, Italy, Spain and France.

Parents can save more on pre-school fees from 2021, as the fee cap for centres under the government-funded partner operator scheme will be lowered, and more centres may come under the scheme.

Facebook was directed yesterday to publish a correction note alongside a post on the States Times Review Facebook page, in an ongoing case under Singapore's laws against fake news. The social media giant became embroiled in it after the owner of the page refused to comply with a correction direction issued to him by the Singapore Government.

Japanese Deputy Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry Hideki Makihara said Tokyo is "not thinking at all" about a Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) deal without India, and will approach negotiations on this basis "until the very end".

People sometimes choose to say and do things that defeat their own goals. The science of self-sabotage explains why and offers solutions, says Professor David Chan in the By Invitation column.

A second series of short films featuring members of the Merdeka Generation has been launched. The series, which focuses on their experiences and continuing contributions, features a volunteer lifeguard and a special-education teacher among others.

Stolen credit card data from Singapore banks is valued higher on the Dark Web than that from other countries because of the robust cyber-security measures protecting them and the difficulty in obtaining them, according to new research from cyber-security firm Group-IB.



ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



Technology company Dyson picked St James Power Station (above) for its new global head office because the space will provide an inspirational backdrop for the firm's research and development work. Meanwhile, the technology from its canned electric vehicle project could see a new lease of life in other machines.

Team Singapore at the Philippines SEA Games are prepared and not overly concerned about the arrival of Typhoon Kammuri as early as this evening. While the road cyclists hope it does not rain daily during competition, the golfers have experience playing in varying conditions. Other athletes, such as the footballers, are able to move training indoors instead.

Shang Xia, backed by French high-fashion house Hermes, was conceptualised as a China-designed and manufactured luxury lifestyle brand to reclaim the "made in China" stereotype. It launches in Singapore next month.

Driven by love for rugby

This year's SEA Games have been a "long time coming" for national rugby player Daryl Chia after he missed the 2015 and 2017 competitions because of his studies and a knee injury respectively.

Food Picks

In this episode, host Melissa Sim chats with food correspondent Rebecca Lynne Tan about what makes the honeyed char siew at Fook Kin in Killiney Road so different.