WORLD

1 Call for end to violence

Tens of thousands of people rallied across the world to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Monday. Some 87,000 women and girls were murdered across the world in 2017, according to the United Nations.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 Expect strong Budget

Global uncertainties from Brexit and the United States and China trade war hang over us like "a big cloud", but Singapore is preparing for "those clouds (that) also affect our weather, our climate" with a strong Budget, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong told reporters at the conclusion of his five-day visit to South Korea.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 MAS: Credit checks are fine

The Monetary Authority of Singapore said banks and financial institutions here can conduct credit screenings on their employees and potential hires, as ensuring that their staff are "in good financial standing" is important for maintaining trust in the industry.

WORLD

4 Fight for India's richest state

Indians have been watching a power struggle for India's richest state Maharashtra, between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party and an alliance of the Nationalist Congress Party, the Congress and the Shiv Sena.

OPINION

5 Decoding HK's fault lines

Hong Kong's recent troubles are not so much caused by its "one country, two systems" model, but the economic and social conditions the city is operating under, says associate editor Vikram Khanna (below).

HOME

6 Hold off on the antibiotics

A saving of about $11,000 in treatment costs and a hospital stay shortened by 71/2 days for more than 100 patients at the Singapore General Hospital every year - thanks to stopping the use of a strong antibiotic after just one day.

HOME

7 Diabetics and muscle loss

People suffering from diabetic kidney disease are 2½ times more likely to develop sarcopenia, or loss of muscle mass and function, than diabetics who did not have kidney disease, a new study has shown. The study also found that 58 per cent of the elderly with Type 2 diabetes had pre-sarcopenia and sarcopenia.

BUSINESS

8 Alibaba shares surge 6.6%

Alibaba Group's Hong Kong shares closed their first trading session up 6.6 per cent from the issue price, after this year's largest stock sale. The Chinese e-commerce giant's shares climbed to HK$187.60, versus a HK$176 issuance price. Shares worth HK$13.99 billion (S$2.44 billion) were traded.

SPORT

9 Most will skip opening

The 666-strong Singapore contingent to the Philippines SEA Games is the largest for an away edition but most will not be marching in the opening ceremony in Bocaue on Saturday owing to logistics and competition issues. Some athletes will not have arrived, some are competing the next day while others are based elsewhere in the country.



PHOTO: REUTERS



LIFE

10 Niall Horan's 2nd album

Irish pop star Niall Horan (above), 26, visits the MacRitchie TreeTop Walk in Singapore and talks about his new album, to be released early next year. He says his sophomore album will have songs "that give the fans a bit more to dance to".

VIDEO

Sprinter eyes record

Following her disappointment at SEA Games 2017 and last year's Asian Games, national sprinter Shanti Pereira hopes to bounce back and snag national records at this year's SEA Games. str.sg/blurb75

VIDEO

Curbs on waste imports

From June to October, Indonesia sent back 374 containers of waste to their origin countries, including Australia and the United States. Environmentalists are calling for the government to phase out waste imports. str.sg/blurb76