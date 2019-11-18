1 Toll of climate change

Devastating bush fires in Australia and severe flooding in Venice are being blamed on climate change. Rising temperatures, lightning strikes and gusty winds further raised the fire danger on both coasts of Australia yesterday, while Venice was hit by a third damaging flood in less than a week.

2 Growing tech grad numbers

The number of local university graduates from technology-related courses is set to grow by two-thirds by 2022. Experts say this will go some way towards plugging gaps in the sector.

The United States and South Korea said yesterday that they will postpone upcoming military drills in an effort to bolster a stalled peace push with North Korea. However, Washington denied that the move amounted to another concession to Pyongyang.

4 Key to Tanjung Piai victory

Following the decisive Tanjung Piai by-election win last Saturday, Malaysia's opposition leaders have credited the victory to a unity pact between Parti Islam SeMalaysia and Barisan Nasional's Umno.

5 More than political drama

However the impeachment hearings go for the future of United States President Donald Trump, the outcome will have long-lasting effects that go beyond domestic politics, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

6 Police defend posters

The Singapore Police Force has defended a series of crime prevention posters that has been criticised for being insensitive to outrage of modesty victims. The posters, which are displayed across the public transport network, depict the hand of a man seemingly about to molest a woman.

A 65-year-old woman lost $300,000 after she gave a scammer posing as a Singtel customer service employee remote access to her computer. Over a two-hour phone call, the scammer had Madam Lee log in to her Internet banking account and give him some very personal information. No part of the sum was recovered.

8 Blockbuster Aramco IPO

Saudi Aramco has set a price range for its listing that implies the oil giant is worth between US$1.6 trillion (S$2.2 trillion) and US$1.7 trillion, below the US$2 trillion the Saudi Crown Prince had targeted, but still making it potentially the world's biggest initial public offering (IPO).

Learning to focus only on the next shot has made Nicklaus Chiam a better golfer. After winning the Putra Cup individual title and leading Singapore to the team crown in Hanoi in July, his next target is to help the team retain their gold at the upcoming SEA Games.

10 Strong acting lifts musical

An Accident Of Love Musical offers strong performances even though it is weighed down by unnecessary subplots, says journalist Benson Ang. The show, which stars Mandopop singer Della Ding Dang, is adapted from the classic 1983 Taiwanese movie Papa, Can You Hear Me Sing?

