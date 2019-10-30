Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam dismissed reports of her looming replacement as "very malicious", reiterating that she has Beijing's support despite more than four months of unrest. Her comments came before a meeting of the city's Executive Council yesterday.

2 Ramping up on solar power

Singapore wants to increase its solar capacity by more than seven times from current levels by 2030, and raise the current 260 megawatt-peak of installed solar capacity to 2 gigawatt-peak. This will meet the annual power needs of about 4 per cent of Singapore's total electricity demand today. Solar energy now contributes less than 1 per cent to the total energy mix. TOP OF THE NEWS A1

3 Food delivery set to grow

Getting one's food ordered online and delivered is set to grow, with a recent report saying the food delivery sector in South-east Asia could soar to US$20 billion (S$27.4 billion) by 2025, almost four times its current US$5.2 billion.

The United States has given the remains of Islamic State in Iraq and Syria leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi a burial at sea and afforded him religious rites according to Islamic custom, US officials said.

5 Charities and tainted money

Should non-profits accept money from tainted sources? Pragmatists will argue money is the same, no matter its source. What if donation funds are taken with naming rights? Caution is advised, says Willie Cheng.

6 Military innovation awards

Yesterday, 68 awards were given to individuals, groups and units for their innovations and work improvement efforts in the military. The Ministry of Defence said these had led to savings of more than $190 million across the organisation in the last financial year.

JP Morgan has reminded its 3,000 Singapore-based employees to uphold a "culture of respect" in their daily conduct. The internal memo came after one of its staff was filmed verbally abusing a condo security guard.

8 Google in talks to buy Fitbit

Google owner Alphabet has made an offer for wearable device-maker Fitbit, according to sources. A deal for Fitbit would give Alphabet a chance to break into the crowded market for fitness trackers and smartwatches.

In the wake of Singapore Athletics' suspension of Singapore Masters Athletics (SMA) for "violation" of its tasks, the affiliate has sent two legal letters to the national track and field body. Still, SMA hopes for an amicable resolution without going to court.

10 More donations for art

Institutions such as the National Museum of Singapore and the Esplanade have reported an increase in donation collections with the help of cash-donation boxes.

VIDEO

Istana open house on Deepavali

Visitors enjoyed performances and sweet treats on Sunday as they toured the President's official residence. Multimedia journalist Renee Poh was there to capture the fun and speak to some visitors. str.sg/blurb27

VIDEO

Philippine e-sports boom

A rising power in video gaming, the Philippines now has an e-sports league with a large audience. Pundits also expect the country to grab the most e-sports medals at the upcoming SEA Games. str.sg/blurb28