California firefighters battled through the night to contain a fast-moving wildfire driven by high winds that was threatening to engulf thousands of buildings. Around 40,000 people were told to flee the Tick Fire, which was raging across 1,600ha just north of Los Angeles.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority released its third-quarter data with figures indicating that the private residential market has taken cooling measures in its stride. In the third quarter, private home prices rose 1.3 per cent over the previous three months.

China blasted United States Vice-President Mike Pence yesterday for a speech that it said was full of "lies and political prejudice" after Mr Pence accused Beijing of a series of transgressions and growing aggression.

The European Union agreed to a Brexit extension yesterday, but members delayed a decision on how long to postpone next week's deadline, giving British Prime Minister Boris Johnson time to push for an early general election.

In the Philippines, close to 50 million people, or about half the population, play video games. E-sports is exploding into big business in the country, says Philippines correspondent Raul Dancel.

A man submitted a baby's forged birth certificate to an officer at Singapore's Consulate-General in Mumbai because he wanted to take the child from India to Singapore for surgery. The 46-year-old Singaporean businessman, who claimed that he and his wife were the boy's parents, was jailed for four months.

A new coffee-table book commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Singapore Road Safety Council features the many voices involved in road safety - from the ordinary man in the street, to motorists and the authorities. Titled The First 10 Years: Safety At Every Turn, it was launched yesterday.

In a pleasant surprise, Singapore's factory output crept up by 0.1 per cent last month from a year ago, recovering from a bad showing in August. But economists said that despite the overall lift, the latest figures remain sobering.

Joining Geylang International and becoming a regular starter has helped winger Christopher van Huizen "grow so much", and he hopes to get a good offer to continue playing next season and perhaps fight his way back into the national team. The Eagles have had a good run of late and now face Tampines Rovers in the Singapore Cup semi-finals.



Popular Japanese retailer Beams has opened two pop-up stores in Singapore, bringing more than 10 exclusive labels that are under its umbrella. Beams' president Yo Shitara told The Straits Times that there is a chance that Beams may set up a store here in the future.

