1 More street battles in HK

An illegal protest in Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui descended into chaos across parts of the Kowloon peninsula yesterday, with shops vandalised and torched as the city's leader Carrie Lam pledged to find other ways to ease public concerns about police action.

2 Jokowi sworn in for 2nd term

Amid tight security, Indonesian President Joko Widodo was officially sworn in for his second and final term yesterday, as thousands of his countrymen celebrated. In his inaugural speech, he outlined his key priorities, including raising the quality of human resources, building more infrastructure and reducing bureaucracy.

3 Trade wars key topic at IMF

The collateral damage of the United States' trade wars is being felt from the fjords of Iceland to the auto factories of Japan, with central bank governors and finance ministers trading grim tales of suffering economies at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington last week.

4 Longest commercial flight

Qantas yesterday completed a nearly 20-hour non-stop test flight from New York to Sydney, a test of how the world's longest plane journey would impact pilots, crew and passengers.

5 Time for activists to reflect

Climate activist Greta Thunberg says the danger the world faces justifies rule-breaking as protesters defied a police ban in London. But a clash between commuters and protesters highlights a need to re-examine the methods of environmental groups, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

6 Ideas to improve recycling

A mobile application that provides incentives to people who have their own containers to take away their food, and making recycling bins transparent so that people can see what has been thrown. These were two of the nine ideas that 45 members of the public have come up with as part of a work group on "recycling right".

7 Deciding on conservation

The decision to let a building go can be quite disheartening and painful, said conservation veteran Teh Lai Yip of the Urban Redevelopment Authority. But what rises in its ashes might turn out better in terms of design and functionality, she said.

8 Head start in sustainability

Young people in business schools now have to tackle the conundrum of balancing sustainability and profit goals. With this in mind, Singapore Management University and DBS Bank have launched a major in sustainability for business students this year.

Hosts Singapore were staring defeat in the face but captain Charmaine Soh (right) kept her cool to score the equaliser in the last minute and salvage a 54-54 draw with Namibia in their opening match of the Nations Cup netball tournament at the OCBC Arena yesterday.

K-pop boy band Pentagon will be performing at The Star Theatre on Nov 2. Fans can expect new choreography and a wider range of styles at the group's show here, one of the stops in their first world tour.

