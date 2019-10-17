1 Climate change in action

Warming oceans can increase the probability of tropical cyclones, some scientists say. This followed Typhoon Hagibis, which killed more than 70 people in Japan last weekend, and Hurricane Dorian that slammed into the Bahamas last month, leaving at least 50 dead.

2 HK leader tackles housing

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, in her annual policy speech yesterday, mostly spoke about easing the housing crisis as she tried to break the impasse that has led to the mostly violent protests in the past 19 weeks. Though she described her more than 220 initiatives as a "breakthrough in thinking", this view was not shared by many.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, in his first visit to Tianjin Eco-city yesterday, said he was happy to see the progress it has made after more than a decade. Formerly a salt pan and wastewater pond, the project is now an eco-city of autonomous buses and green buildings.

4 Prabowo backs Jokowi

Indonesian President Joko Widodo yesterday received the backing of his defeated rival in the election, Mr Prabowo Subianto, amid indications this past week that his Gerindra party may join Mr Joko's ruling coalition. The duo had met in Jakarta last Friday.

5 Watchdog needs more teeth

The recent move by the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore to flag unacceptable pricing practices is a positive one, but it needs more powers to punish errant companies, says journalist Tiffany Fumiko Tay.

6 Dodgy deals on travel sites

A Straits Times check of more than 20 travel booking sites, including hotels, airlines and online travel agents, found that many of them used dodgy practices, such as not including taxes and fees in the advertised price.

A new electric minibus was unveiled on SMRT's service 825, replacing its non-electric, non-wheelchair accessible predecessor. It was the last bus service in Singapore which was not wheelchair-friendly. The green minibus is fitted with an automated wheelchair-lifting mechanism that takes around three minutes to do its job.

8 Boosting digital efforts

Companies looking to boost their digitalisation efforts can tap three new programmes for their workers. The new courses aim to equip workers with the mindset and know-how needed to map out an effective digitalisation strategy.

9 Longer wait for rematch

Singapore silat exponent Hazim Yusli can hardly wait for the year-end SEA Games to start, after he conceded a walkover to Indonesian rival Hidayat Limonu on Monday in the final of a tournament in the Philippines owing to a foot injury. He had been eagerly awaiting the rematch after losing at a world-level event in August.

Having recorded 10 albums and hits such as Ambiguous Love and Ideal Lover, Taiwan's Rainie Yang will mark her 20th year in show business next year. Despite spending her teenage years working and having her personal life scrutinised by the public, she has no regrets. She performs at The Star Theatre on Nov 9.

VIDEO

Surf-crazy grandpa

For retired pilot Mike Eu, surfing has been a passion for the past 52 years. The grandfather of one, who turns 73 at the end of the month, still chases the waves regularly in Indonesia. str.sg/blurb5

VIDEO

The taxman cometh

The profile of tax evaders has evolved over the years. Find out how investigators from the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore detect fraud and conduct raids on firms suspected of tax evasion. str.sg/blurb6