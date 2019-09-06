1 Dorian ravages Bahamas

Stunned residents of the Bahamas surveyed the wreckage of their homes and officials struggled to assess the number killed by Hurricane Dorian, as the storm bore down on the South Carolina coast, threatening record flooding.

2 Another bid for early UK polls

The British government is expected to make a second attempt next week to call an early general election to try to break the political deadlock over Brexit. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was yesterday set to make an appeal directly to the public that only a fresh general election could resolve the political crisis engulfing Britain.

3 PM sues TOC chief editor

The chief editor of The Online Citizen (TOC), Mr Terry Xu, has been sued by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong over an article posted on its website and Facebook page on Aug 15.

China and the United States announced that face-to-face negotiations aimed at ending their trade war will be held in Washington early next month, amid fears that an escalating dispute could trigger a global economic recession.

In his second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to give India a hard, new face. The world will have to get used to it, associate editor Ravi Velloor says in the Speaking of Asia column.

6 Centre for special needs kids

Special needs children aged seven to 18 can get before-and-after school care at a new centre at the Minds (Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore) Woodlands Gardens School. Called Minds Raintree, it tailors learning programmes for the 23 students attending the centre, such as cooking or learning critical thinking skills.

7 Property agent loses suit

Property agent Ong Keh Choo misled a couple into handing her a $316,000 cheque to demonstrate interest in an apartment and did not tell them she was the owner. She sued them for the money when they cancelled the cheque after they found out. Her case was dismissed.

8 More wealthy clients at HSBC

HSBC's efforts to pursue a group of customers it calls the new high net worth looks to be paying off, as it sees a higher number of such customers. The bank plans to grow wealth revenues in Asia by at least US$1 billion (S$1.38 billion) by next year.

9 Aiming for Olympic gold

Nearly two weeks after P.V. Sindhu became the first Indian badminton world champion, she tells assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath: "Even now, when I talk about it, I sometimes have tears in my eyes and get goosebumps." After finally ending her gold drought at a major tournament, she will now target Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020.

10 Screenwriter quits over pay

A Malaysia-born screenwriter for Crazy Rich Asians has decided not to work on the film's sequel in protest over pay inequality. Adele Lim did not divulge what she was offered, but sources said her starting offer was US$110,000 (S$152,200).

What it should have been

In yesterday's report, "Six-member GRCs may vanish, say analysts", we said that three-member GRCs were contested in only one election, in 1991.

This is wrong. The year should be 1988.

We are sorry for the error.