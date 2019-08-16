Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday hailed his "path-breaking" move to strip Kashmir of its autonomy, as his Pakistani counterpart warned of possible "ethnic cleansing". Parts of Kashmir that India controls have been under lockdown since Aug 4.

Stock markets retreated in Singapore and several key Asian markets after a historic indicator of a recession reared its head. The yield on the United States Treasury 10-year note briefly fell below the two-year yield, signalling economic pessimism.

Developers sold 1,178 private homes in July, up 43.5 per cent from 821 in June, but lower than the 1,724 units sold in July last year before property cooling measures. Analysts said the increase showed strong demand for new homes.

Scientists say they have found an abundance of tiny plastic particles in Arctic snow, indicating that microplastics are being sucked into the atmosphere and carried long distances to some of the remotest corners of the planet.

The bond market warning is just one danger for Asian economies as President Donald Trump zigs and zags in his handling of United States economic policy while fighting a trade war with China, says journalist William Pesek.

Singapore General Hospital opened its upgraded Burn Centre yesterday after $6 million, 15-month upgrading works. The Ministry of Health also said it would redevelop burns capability in other hospitals.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore's director-general urged the aviation industry to improve and simplify its processes or face the difficult task of hiring thousands more skilled workers in the next decade.

Financial technology (Fintech) investments in Singapore nearly quadrupled in the first half of this year compared with the same period last year. This puts the country as the third-largest fintech market by funds in the Asia-Pacific, just behind China and India, according to new research.

With the boisterous crowd behind them, Methodist Girls' School (girl in dark blue) romped to their third consecutive Schools National C Division squash title by thrashing National Junior College 4-1 at the Kallang Squash Centre yesterday.

Fans of South Korean boy band Got7 are urging the group to cancel its concerts in Hong Kong on Aug 31 and Sept 1, fearing for the safety of band member Jackson Wang, who is known for his pro-Beijing views. The worry arose after the group's arrival time in Hong Kong, which has been hit by demonstrations, was reportedly leaked.

