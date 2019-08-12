Australia's property downturn has been one of the steepest on record - and it is starting to have serious ripple effects across the entire economy. Despite stable price rises last month, values across the country have plunged since their peak about two years ago.

Singapore University of Social Sciences is spreading the net wider to attract law students, with increasing numbers of polytechnic graduates joining its ranks. It admitted 29 poly applicants this year, up from 21 last year. The move aims to address a shortage of lawyers in criminal and family law.

It is early days yet but a new policy urging drug abusers to surrender to the authorities is making progress. Four people have come forward in the past four months, a move that may result in a shorter rehabilitation period.

Lawyers representing Jeffrey Epstein's accusers said his death will not stop their clients from seeking justice from those they say enabled or conspired with the multimillionaire to allegedly sexually abuse dozens of underage girls.

China's statement that it may protect its vessels sailing through the Persian Gulf signals a shift that will change the region, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

Local start-up Catalyst Motors may put the prototype of a Singapore-made car on the roads here as early as 2023. It is months away from completing a driveable chassis - a car without the body shell - which will be used for its prototype, a classic-style two-door sports car.

The owner of a $14 million Sentosa Cove waterfront villa that had hundreds of defects is entitled to claim damages from the developer, the High Court has ruled. However the court said his "unreasonable" actions, in denying access to the developer to fix the defects, reduce the amount that he can recover.



Retail sales have been falling in Singapore but global footwear and apparel firm Skechers is bucking the trend with double-digit growth recently, said Ms Megan Zhang, vice-president for marketing, store design and development for China, Korea and South-east Asia. The brand, which has 28 stores here, is riding high on the athleisure trend.

At the age of 34, Sarah Pang is taking a baby step towards her dream of playing in a Grand Slam, after becoming only the eighth Singaporean woman to break into the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) singles rankings. She won the required three points on the International Tennis Federation circuit, which put her at No. 1,229 on the WTA world ranking released last Monday.

Singer Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth have decided to separate, said a representative of the singer over the weekend. The couple, who have had an on-again, off-again relationship since 2009 when they first met, tied the knot in December last year.

