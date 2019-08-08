Pakistan has suspended bilateral trade and will downgrade diplomatic ties in a series of steps to build pressure against India for changing the status of Kashmir and Jammu on Tuesday. But analysts said the measures were largely symbolic and would have little impact on India.

A landmark United Nations treaty, which aims to promote the use of mediation in settling cross-border commercial disputes, was signed by 46 countries here yesterday. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the Singapore Convention on Mediation demonstrates that countries are capable of achieving consensus with effort, creativity and leadership.

More than 3,000 lawyers dressed in black yesterday joined a silent march to demand an independent inquiry into the unrest that has roiled Hong Kong because of a highly controversial extradition Bill, the second protest by the legal community since June.

Thailand's state-owned drug-maker presented its first batch of cannabis oil to the Health Ministry yesterday as the country readied public hospitals to prescribe the treatment to patients.

When a complaint is made, should a case be taken up against a doctor? What constitutes professional misconduct? These and other issues are now clearer, after a court judgment laid out parameters for such decisions, says senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.

The 15 town councils run by the People's Action Party will ban the use of personal mobility devices (PMDs) at the void decks and common corridors of Housing Board blocks from next month. The ban, which does not apply to personal mobility aids, means PMD riders will have to dismount and push their devices at the void decks.

The Yishun integrated transport hub, which opens on Sept 8, will have barrier-free alighting areas, priority queue zones with seats, a nursing room and barrier-free toilets to cater to the needs of the elderly, less mobile and families with young children, said the Land Transport Authority.

The United States is set to supplant China as Malaysia's top source of investment amid an increasingly bitter trade war between the two superpowers. US companies more than tripled last year's manufacturing investments in Malaysia in the first quarter of this year alone.

Two-time SEA Games marathon gold medallist Soh Rui Yong has sent legal letters to the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) and Singapore Athletics (SA), to press for SNOC's reasons for his non-selection for the Nov 30 to Dec 11 SEA Games, and to clarify statements made by SA in the aftermath.

Singaporean film-maker Anthony Chen's hotly anticipated new feature will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month. Called Wet Season, the movie is his second feature after his award-winning film Ilo Ilo (2013).

New rules for PMDs

Regulations on personal mobility devices (PMDs) are being tightened to minimise the risk of fires and increase the safety of pedestrians on shared paths. Here are some measures that will be implemented. http://str.sg/PMDlaws

S'pore history in stamps

The many designs of Singapore's postage stamps chronicle the nation's journey, highlighting its growth and development through pictures.

Experience history as told through these stamps. http://str.sg/stampSG