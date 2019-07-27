The death toll from monsoon storms in Bangladesh rose above 100 yesterday with flood levels still rising in many parts of the country. About 30 people have been reported dead in the last three days, taking the toll to 114 - making it one of the country's worst monsoons in years.

The unemployment rate for Singaporeans rose for the third consecutive quarter to 3.3 per cent last month, up from 3.2 per cent in March. But there were fewer retrenchments, according to preliminary data released by the Ministry of Manpower yesterday.

Pathlight School will open a Tampines campus in January 2023 which can take in 500 pupils with autism spectrum disorder. This is in addition to its main school and interim campus, both in Ang Mo Kio. The two existing campuses currently have 1,001 primary pupils.

The United States Congress has remained divided on measures to secure America's elections despite fresh warnings that Russia had interfered extensively in the 2016 election and continues to be a threat next year.

One effect of growing great-power rivalry is the revived interest in stationing military bases in strategic locations around the world. As China expands its military footprint to match its economic clout, it is being closely watched by the United States and other powers, says Professor C. Raja Mohan.

A National University of Singapore (NUS) research study on its entrepreneurship programme has shown that entrepreneurs can be nurtured. It found that students who participated in the NUS Overseas Colleges programme are 10 times more likely to have gone on to start a business within a year of graduation, compared with other NUS graduates.

Police Senior Staff Sergeant Seah Chin Peng, 48, was sentenced to four months and two weeks in jail yesterday for damaging a walking stick belonging to a cancer survivor who had previous run-ins with the police. Seah, who has been suspended from service, also lied about his actions when quizzed by a superior.

Private home prices rose 1.5 per cent in the second quarter of this year, lifted by non-landed properties in prime and city-fringe locations, following a 0.7 per cent decline in the first quarter.



Cricketer Gune Atharva Rahul's (above) three wickets in a single over, which helped Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) to the Schools National A Division title, was not just down to skills, but also planning. Before they beat Raffles Institution, the Straits Times Young Star of the Month had spent hours watching video analysis of their previous matches and noted down key points of their rivals.

If the pungent durian is not to your taste, you can still have a feast - of the visual type. An Instagram account - hotdudeswithdurian - serves up pictures of men who are seen cradling, selling or eating the spiky fruit.

