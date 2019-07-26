Malaysia yesterday relaunched its East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), kick-starting work on tunnels and viaducts along part of the route, from Dungun in Terengganu, to Mentakab in Pahang, after a year-long suspension, and following a deal to slash costs.

Primary 5 pupils will from next year be graded using the new Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) scoring system as they will be the first cohort to undergo it in 2021. The new system will measure a child's level of achievement regardless of how his peers have done, and encourage families to choose schools based on the child's learning needs and interests.

Tunnelling works for the final stage of the Circle Line started yesterday with the launch of a tunnel boring machine at Keppel station. The machine will tunnel to the existing HarbourFront station. This final part is slated to open in 2025.

Pyongyang test-fired two new short-range missiles yesterday, the first such launch since North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and United States President Donald Trump agreed to revive stalled denuclearisation talks last month.

Next month, a treaty on cross-border dispute resolution will be signed. The Singapore Convention on Mediation is the first international treaty concluded under the auspices of the United Nations to be named after the city state. The treaty's name is quite apt as internationally, Singapore leads the way in promoting a friendlier and kinder way of dispute resolution, says lawyer Adrian Tan.

Baker 4.0, a new initiative to prepare bakers for the digital economy, will give bakers funding support for equipment and training, and help with product development. The initiative by NTUC and an industry association was officially launched yesterday.

A doctor who is the head of ophthalmology in JurongHealth Campus is facing two charges in court, one of alleged harassment and another of allegedly committing a rash act. Lennard Harold Thean See Yin, 55, is accused of causing alarm to another motorist.

Users of Singtel's Dash mobile wallet can now go cashless while shopping in Japan. The telco debuted its cross-border mobile payment alliance VIA in Tokyo yesterday. The service is available at selected stores at Haneda Airport, Narita Airport, and at the Narita Gateway Hotel.



PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



Under-fire Chinese swimmer Sun Yang's (above) Australian coach Denis Cotterell has blasted critics at the ongoing world championships as "hypocritical", saying the notion that he would work with a drug cheat was an "insult".

The Only Watch auction, to be held in Geneva on Nov 9, will feature 50 unique one-off timepieces from 52 watchmakers, including Patek Philippe and FP Journe. The watches go on a world tour from Sept 25 to Nov 5, visiting 10 major cities, including Singapore. Watch lovers here can see these unique tickers at Malmaison by The Hour Glass in Orchard Road on Oct 25 and 26.

