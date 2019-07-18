Hong Kong's economy is starting to feel the heat from the ongoing protests against the government's extradition Bill. The Hong Kong Retail Management Association said "most members" reported a plunge in earnings between last month and the first week of this month.

Singapore is spending $400 million on upgrading and maintaining its drains over the next two years and $10 million on studying the rise in sea levels as it boosts its defences against climate change. Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli called on everyone to embrace "green" changes.

China is engaging in influence operations in Singapore by using cultural organisations, clan and business associations, and youth programmes, said US-based scholar Russell Hsiao. He said the Chinese Communist Party's efforts here aim to promote the narrative of a "greater China", one that includes all ethnic Chinese.

The US will do what it can to help defuse a worsening trade dispute between South Korea and Japan, said a senior US diplomat as South Korea warned that the ongoing spat would result in repercussions worldwide.

Public education and compulsory registration of personal mobility devices (PMD) are measures to help rein in the rising number of accidents involving PMDs. Next, consider giving pedestrians right of way, says senior correspondent Tan Ee Lyn.

Singapore's privacy watchdog, the Personal Data Protection Commission, has developed a Competency Framework and Training Roadmap for data protection officers. It spells out the roles and responsibilities at each of the three stages of their career and helps them identify the courses they need to take.

Shared kitchen operator Smart City Kitchens has appealed to the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore after it was shut out by another food delivery service. First Deliveroo, and now GrabFood, have both refused to list on their platforms the eateries in the operator's Tampines facility.

Industrial developer JTC and the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) have launched a plan to grow talent in the advanced manufacturing sector. The NTU-JTC Industry Talent Development Programme will allow more than 200 NTU students to try out internships and projects with eight industry partners in the next two years.

The Singapore national football team were handed a tough draw for the second round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers yesterday. The Lions are placed in Group D, with Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Palestine and Yemen, and start their campaign at home against Yemen on Sept 5.



The Game Of Thrones cast posing with their awards haul at last year's Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. PHOTO AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



Fantasy drama Game Of Thrones (GOT) has picked up 32 Emmy nominations, the highest for any show in a single year. Other contenders for Best Drama include five first-timers: spy thriller Killing Eve, satirical comedy-drama Succession, dance musical Pose and Netflix crime thrillers Bodyguard and Ozark.

