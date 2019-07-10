Torrential rain lashed Washington and its surrounding areas this week, flooding neighbourhoods and hobbling electricity and transportation networks. Parts of China, Spain and Malaysia have also been hit by floods. The Chinese authorities have alerted the southern regions to prepare for heavy rain over the coming days.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam yesterday clarified that the government's highly controversial extradition Bill was "dead", as she sought to quell speculation that the passing of the Bill could still be restarted in the legislature. But opposition groups and student leaders who are against the Bill rebuffed her appeal to end the impasse.

China has urged the United States to immediately cancel the potential sale of US$2.2 billion (S$3 billion) in weapons to Taiwan. Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said yesterday that China has lodged formal complaints through diplomatic channels over the move.

United States President Donald Trump lashed out at "foolish" British Prime Minister Theresa May and her "wacky" Washington ambassador yesterday, after a leak of confidential memos in which Ambassador Kim Darroch described Mr Trump's administration as "inept".

Doubts about the International Monetary Fund's independence and impartiality will deepen if backroom deals once again determine who gets its top post, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

From British royalty to fruits and flowers, a newly launched interactive graphic by The Straits Times lets you trace the rich and storied history of Singapore through its street names. Users can explore a map and zoom in on some of the streets in their neighbourhood to find out the origins of the names in this data-driven project.

A zinc-based hydrogel, developed by a research team at the National University of Singapore, allows clean water to be harvested from humid air. Researchers are now working towards producing the hydrogel industrially.

More than 21,000 solar panels will be installed on the rooftops of six CapitaLand buildings by the end of this year to form the largest combined rooftop solar facility in Singapore by a real estate company.

The Singapore softball team are targeting gold at the year-end SEA Games in the Philippines. Their optimism stems from a good showing at last month's Men's Softball World Championship in Prague, where they won two matches, including a creditable 4-3 result against regional kingpins the Philippines to end 15th.

Famous American burger chain Five Guys will open its first Singapore outlet at Plaza Singapura in the last quarter of this year. The Singapore menu - which includes burgers, hot dogs and milkshakes - will be the same as that in the United States and Hong Kong.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Cooking for VIPs

Istana chef Wong Shang Hoon has served many leaders. But the boss he served the longest and was closest to was Mr Lee Kuan Yew, whose mother taught Mr Wong how to make Peranakan dishes. http://str.sg/Istana-chef

VIDEO

Make a beeswax food wrap

Beeswax food wraps are a sustainable alternative to plastic cling wrap and plastic bags. Entrepreneur Anchalee Temphairojana shows you how to make your own beeswax food wrap at home. http://str.sg/waxwrap