1 Trump launches campaign

United States President Donald Trump officially launched his re-election campaign at a rally in the swing state of Florida on Tuesday, making the case that returning him to office would "Keep America Great".

2 Code for town councils

A new code of governance launched by the Ministry of National Development will require town councils to hire an auditor to look into their processes. The code aims to raise governance standards of the 16 town councils, which will have till next April to implement the new provisions.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said one of the key principles of governance which has worked well for Singapore is empowering people to fulfil their potential regardless of their backgrounds. "Good governance has enabled a small island nation without any natural resources, that depended solely on its people, to succeed," he said.

4 Uproar over boat sinking

The sinking of a Philippine fishing boat by a Chinese trawler early this month is splitting public opinion, as President Rodrigo Duterte plays it down as a "little maritime incident" and nationalists accuse him of toeing China's line.

5 Libra in the spotlight

Facebook's first big foray into the financial world, with its Libra cryptocurrency, has raised many questions, and chiefly: How deeply will its new digital currency shake up traditional financial services? Advertisers too have many questions before signing up on the project.

Teachers in Singapore are putting in fewer hours each week compared with five years ago, and spending less time on administrative work and marking, according to a new global survey. But educators here work 46 hours a week, more than their counterparts overseas who put in 39 hours a week on average.

7 Doctor struck off register

Aesthetic doctor Tan Kok Leong has been struck off the medical register and will no longer be able to practise after he serves his jail sentence of 4½ years for drugging and molesting a male patient.

8 Blockchain skills in demand

Workers in Singapore are training their sights on picking up the skills relevant to blockchain, workflow automation and human-centred design. These three "rising skills", as professional network LinkedIn calls them, have a higher prominence here than in other Asia-Pacific countries.

9 Soh accuses SNOC of bias

Top local marathoner Soh Rui Yong yesterday accused the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) of bias in his public dispute with fellow runner Ashley Liew over events that took place during the 2015 SEA Games marathon. In response, the SNOC described Soh's remarks as "derogatory and baseless".

10 Wild Rice cuts two shows

Local theatre company Wild Rice is cancelling two shows for its Housewarming Season because of construction delays at its new theatre space at Funan mall. An Actress Prepares was scheduled for July 10 to 14, and Faghag for July 24 to 28. Faghag tickets were sold out.

Straits Times Digital

CONTEST

ST Instagram hits 200k

The Straits Times' Instagram account is holding a photography contest to celebrate hitting 200,000 followers. To enter, simply follow our account and post a uniquely Singaporean photo on what home means to you, with the hashtag #ST200k. More details @straits_times.

VIDEO

Top games from E3

Games were at the centre of this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) gaming convention, which was held last week at the Los Angeles Convention Centre. Check out ST's top 5 picks. http://str.sg/e3games