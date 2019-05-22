1 No EU fake news yet

The campaign for the European Parliament elections has yet to be marked by a flood of fake news, but it is still too early for the European Union to declare victory over misinformation. The EU polls, from tomorrow to Sunday, will be a key test of whether new alert systems put in place to warn of possible interference have had any impact.

2 MTI cuts growth forecast

Singapore's economy grew just 1.2 per cent for the three months to March 31, its slowest quarter of growth in nearly a decade. The Ministry of Trade and Industry narrowed its full-year growth forecast to between 1.5 per cent and 2.5 per cent.

3 Medical disciplinary cases

A workgroup is looking at having a sitting judge and a permanent team of senior retired doctors to judge medical disciplinary cases. It also wants to set timelines for the various steps in the complaints process.

No country should have to choose sides, Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said yesterday at The Wall Street Journal CEO Council meeting in Tokyo, amid the US-China conflict that has forced businesses on both sides to toe the line.

5 Why I welcome virtual banks

The Monetary Authority of Singapore is considering allowing digital-only banks here. Consumers should welcome them as they can not only offer cheaper services and good rates, but are more innovative too, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

6 Jailed for ordering attack

Businessman Lim Hong Liang was jailed for six years for ordering his rival to be attacked. He was involved in a seven-person plot to cause grievous hurt to the man who dated his mistress.

7 Unis save on licensing costs

Local universities and research centres will now save $70,000 in costs per year for licensing microscopes, a decade after the National University of Singapore first asked for the move to be re-evaluated. The Ministry of Trade and Industry's pro-enterprise panel had also pushed for the lifting of the N3 licence on microscopes. It was lifted last October.

Certis is looking to grow its overseas business, with a focus on the Asia-Pacific region. Beyond Singapore, the firm already has a presence in Hamad Airport in Qatar, as well as eight airports in Australia, including in Sydney, Canberra, Adelaide and Newcastle.

9 Club flouted labour rules

Warriors FC, record nine-time local football champions but currently bottom of the Singapore Premier League, are barred from hiring foreign players for violating the Employment Act. A player reported to the Ministry of Manpower that he was not paid his wages for last month, the second time this has happened in eight months.



10 Li Nanxing looks to China

Local actor Li Nanxing (above) is setting his sights on China. The 54-year-old recently signed on with Chinese actress Vicki Zhao's management agency, which will be managing his career there, and is set to appear in an idol drama playing the wealthy businessman father of the main male lead.

From ITE to med school

Can an Institute of Technical Education (ITE) graduate become a doctor? Mr Nicholas Chan just might. The 23-year-old is the first ITE graduate to get into the National University of Singapore to study medicine. http://str.sg/ITE2Med

Interview with NZ leader

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gave an exclusive interview to The Straits Times last Friday and, among other things, talked about juggling an infant and a country. http://str.sg/ardern