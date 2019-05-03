The housing debate highlights the conundrum Germany faces. It wants to remain a highly industrialised state with top-notch engineering technology and sought-after products, yet politicians are confronted by ever-rising expectations of what the government can provide to its people.

2 Turmoil in UK Parliament

British Prime Minister Theresa May's swift and brutal act of firing a member of her Cabinet over last week's security leak has cemented her authority and power - two key elements that have been waning in the wake of deadlocked Brexit developments, experts said.

3 Mum defends Johor prince

Johor's Crown Prince, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, has told his mother not to worry after she leapt to his defence following Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's fierce exchanges with the Johor royalty in recent weeks.

The family of Ms Zhao Yusi, a Chinese student admitted to Stanford University, reportedly paid US$6.5 million (S$8.9 million) to a consultant at the heart of the US college admissions scandal.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is reviving his fight with the country's sultans. This time, however, he is not getting strong support from political allies and the public, says Malaysian bureau chief Shannon Teoh.

6 Condo addresses misused

Residents of The Floravale have found foreign workers registered under their addresses without their knowledge. They have raised concerns over being taxed for rental income and fear being implicated if their purported tenants get into trouble with the law.

7 Call to stop the harassment

National University of Singapore (NUS) undergraduate Monica Baey, who was filmed while showering, has called for the online harassment against her perpetrator to stop, in an Instagram post. The post comes nearly two weeks after Ms Baey expressed her frustration on Instagram over NUS's handling of the case.

8 No Signboard CEO arrested

The chief executive of No Signboard Holdings was arrested on "reasonable suspicion" of breaching the Securities and Futures Act. The suspected breach is in connection with an abortive share buyback, in which shares were purchased at a price above the permitted level and during a blackout period.



The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) yesterday appointed Australian Joseph Palatsides (right) as its new technical director. The former head of A-League club Melbourne City's youth academy signed a two-year contract, with the option of a further two years.

10 TV drama to cut Wong out

Hong Kong broadcaster TVB will be reshooting drama Forensic Heroes 4 to delete scenes with Jacqueline Wong at a cost of HK$10 million (S$1.7 million). The actress, who was caught kissing singer Andy Hui in a taxi, has also had a few of her shows canned as a result of the cheating scandal.

