10 must-reads for today

Supporters gathering near the Hong Kong Foreign Correspondents' Club, where a talk was held by a pro-independence activist on Tuesday.
Supporters gathering near the Hong Kong Foreign Correspondents' Club, where a talk was held by a pro-independence activist on Tuesday.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
ST PHOTO: ZHANG XUAN
Published
34 min ago

A new national security law will be implemented "when the time is ripe", Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said yesterday, when asked by the media if the government would hasten the process of introducing the new law.

Her response followed a controversial talk on Tuesday by a pro-independence activist at the Foreign Correspondents' Club, which the authorities blasted as an affront to the national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of the mainland.

TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE

What is Premium?

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 17, 2018, with the headline '10 must-reads for today'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

A-Lin and Power Station sing live at sea
Asia’s top medical and healthcare exhibition returns
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!