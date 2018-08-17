A new national security law will be implemented "when the time is ripe", Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said yesterday, when asked by the media if the government would hasten the process of introducing the new law.
Her response followed a controversial talk on Tuesday by a pro-independence activist at the Foreign Correspondents' Club, which the authorities blasted as an affront to the national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of the mainland.
