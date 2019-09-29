10 hurt in blaze on oil tankers at S. Korean port

SEOUL/OSLO • A fire that spread across two oil tankers in a South Korean port injured 10 people yesterday, coast guard and fire officials said, adding that the blaze had largely been put out.

An explosion occurred on the Stolt Groenland, a 25,000-ton, Cayman Island-flagged oil tanker, at the southern port of Ulsan in the morning, a coast guard official said.

There were 25 sailors aboard, including Russians and Filipinos.

The fire spread to another oil tanker docked nearby, the 9,000-ton, South Korean-flagged Bow Dalian, with 21 aboard, he said.

All the sailors on both ships were rescued, but 10 people, most of whom were workers at the terminal, were wounded, a fire official told Reuters.

Nine of them were South Korean, including one in critical condition. The 10th person was from India.

The coast guard is investigating the cause of the incident, officials said.

Stolt Tankers, a unit of the Oslo-listed Stolt-Nielsen which owns the first ship, expressed concern about the incident.

"The safety of all people on site and the protection of the environment is paramount to the company's operations," it said in a statement.

Norway's Odfjell, which owns the other vessel, Bow Dalian, said that the ship had been towed to safety and its crew had been accounted for.

REUTERS