Where politics, inequality and misinformation confound concerted action, journalism will promote it.
A better understanding will yield more accurate predictions on future changes.
Deforestation in world’s largest rainforest linked to extreme climate events, say experts.
Last year, more than 40 million people were uprooted due to conflict and disasters, the highest figure in 10 years.
By conserving biodiversity, local authorities hope they will be able to revive tourism as well.
73 species are listed on the terrestrial mammals checklist as at Aug 22.
The surge in the use of disposable masks could lead to an environmental problem that may last longer than the pandemic.
It may cost $100 billion or more over the long term to protect low-lying Singapore against rising sea levels, said PM Lee Hsien Loong. How serious is the threat?
Straits Times China correspondent Elizabeth Law has reported from conflict zones and natural disaster-hit areas. Last year, she also reported on the Hong Kong protests.
As the coronavirus rages, the young in Asia did not sit still.
US updates Covid-19 measures based on new findings; some media outlets misrepresent information: Anthony Fauci
America's policies on handling the Covid-19 outbreak are constantly updated based on the most recent findings about the virus.