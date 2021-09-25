WORLD NEWS DAY

Time to heed warnings of a hurting world

Where politics, inequality and misinformation confound concerted action, journalism will promote it.

Why a journalist created World News Day

Scientists dig deep to study Singapore's rising sea levels

A better understanding will yield more accurate predictions on future changes.

Climate emergency in the Amazon

Deforestation in world’s largest rainforest linked to extreme climate events, say experts.

Climate change is uprooting millions of people

Last year, more than 40 million people were uprooted due to conflict and disasters, the highest figure in 10 years.

Yellow is the new green in Portugal

Action is the best way to quell your eco-anxiety

Surviving sea-level rise

WND STORIES

All hands on deck to preserve ecosystems in Vietnam's Mekong Delta

By conserving biodiversity, local authorities hope they will be able to revive tourism as well. 

ITE student ties for top spot in video contest with documentary on S'pore mangroves

World News Day: Saving one of the earth's green lungs - Indonesia's mangrove forests

Penguins among species at risk if Earth heats up by more than 1.5 deg C

CLIMATE JOURNALISM: S'PORE

S’pore's tallest fish farm to produce 2,700 tonnes of fish a year by 2023

Experts working on map to help S'pore's wild animals navigate fragmented forests

S'pore's largest solar farm can power up 16,000 four-room HDB flats for one year

Pulau Ubin springs new hope for once-extinct species

Banking on nature to fight climate change

Mammals on brink of extinction in Singapore make comeback

73 species are listed on the terrestrial mammals checklist as at Aug 22.

World's wettest region, located in India, is going thirsty

Indonesian village projects offer hope in climate fight

CLIMATE JOURNALISM - AROUND THE WORLD

Interactives

UN climate report: How much hotter can it get in Singapore in your lifetime?

Three million masks every minute: How Covid-19 is choking the planet

The surge in the use of disposable masks could lead to an environmental problem that may last longer than the pandemic.

Singapore underwater VR project: How real is the threat of rising sea levels? Experience it

It may cost $100 billion or more over the long term to protect low-lying Singapore against rising sea levels, said PM Lee Hsien Loong. How serious is the threat?
PHOTOS

Images of a planet in crisis

WND 2020

Covid-19 pandemic underscores need for good public communication, credible media: Panel

ST's World News Day show shines light on journalism in face of pandemic

Straits Times China correspondent Elizabeth Law has reported from conflict zones and natural disaster-hit areas. Last year, she also reported on the Hong Kong protests.

More than 150 news outlets mark World News Day with journalism showcase, panel discussions

As the coronavirus rages, the young in Asia did not sit still.

US updates Covid-19 measures based on new findings; some media outlets misrepresent information: Anthony Fauci

America's policies on handling the Covid-19 outbreak are constantly updated based on the most recent findings about the virus.