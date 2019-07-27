Up your Instagram game for National Day

Want to show your love for Singapore?

There's no better way than to share it with the world - on Instagram.

Get some tips on how to create that perfect shot with multimedia journalists Rachel Quek and Yeo Sam Jo.

1. Instagrammable spots around the Padang

With the National Gallery in the background, the blue zone at the Padang is a picture-perfect spot. Don't have tickets to the parade? Fret not. The Arts House next door or the nearby Anderson Bridge are just as photogenic.

2. Clothes make the man, or woman

A red and white outfit doesn't have to be boring. Go for a layered look, an asymmetrical design, or use accessories to add pops of colour.

3. Get your vogue on!

Take some posing cues from the founding father of modern Singapore - Sir Stamford Raffles. This is also a fun way to celebrate the nation's bicentennial year.

Feeling inspired? Show us your best NDP look and tag us @straits_times.