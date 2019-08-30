The Big Story: Top scams in Singapore and new anti-scam centre, things to do in Seattle

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

In Friday's (Aug 30) episode, journalist Charmaine Ng will talk about how the newly set-up Anti-Scam Centre by the Singapore Police Force will help in the fight against scammers.

Then, travel editor Lee Siew Hua will come on to share about the draw behind Seattle and what to eat, see and do there, as Singapore Airlines starts its direct non-stop flight to the city next Tuesday.

Topics covered in previous episodes include how a phenomenon known as the Indian Ocean Dipole is likely causing the dry spell in Singapore; new government measures to encourage parenthood and marriage; the instances where people have to give their NRIC details under stricter rules from Sept 1; and how the growing presence of virtual restaurants and ghost kitchens by food delivery apps disrupt the food and beverage scene here.