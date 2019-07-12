The Big Story: Singapore's economic growth worse than expected, Raffles Hotel shopping arcade revamp

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, will have reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

In Friday's (July 12) episode, business correspondent Seow Bei Yi talks about the government's strategy in the light of Singapore's economy performing worse than expected, the challenges faced by older workers in Singapore, and what skills are needed to adapt to tech disruption.

Additionally, journalist Melissa Heng will talk about what is new, what has changed and what has remained at the shopping arcade of Singapore's iconic Raffles Hotel.

Topics covered in the first few episodes included the impact of Google's Huawei ban on users, the Singapore Red Cross data leak and how to practise good cyber hygiene, the impact of the United States-China trade war on Singapore, WhatsApp's security flaw, Pakatan Harapan's report card, MPs on protection against sexual misconduct on university campuses, and a Committee of Inquiry's findings into the death of actor Aloysius Pang.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Alyssa Woo, the episode airs live from ST's new digital studio.