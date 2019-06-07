The Big Story: Safety at sports matches and making the most of durian season

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, will have reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

On Friday's (June 7) episode, sports journalist Nicole Chia talks about the safety conditions at Singapore's sports matches and what more can be done for the athletes' safety.

STFood Online editor Hedy Khoo sheds light on the many different types of durians, her durian-eating strategy, and durian-buying etiquette.

Topics covered in the first few episodes included the impact of Google's Huawei ban on users, the Singapore Red Cross data leak and how to practise good cyber hygiene, the impact of US-China's trade war on Singapore, WhatsApp's security flaw, Pakatan Harapan's report card, points made by several MPs on the issue of protection against sexual misconduct on campus, and the Committee of Inquiry's findings into the death of actor Aloysius Pang.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Alyssa Woo, the episode airs live from ST's new digital studio.