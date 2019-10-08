The Big Story: Public transport fare review, and the real risk of a PMD ban

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

On Tuesday's (Oct 8) episode, senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan will talk about the fare increase on Singapore's public transport and how the Public Transport Council decided on the fare increase.

Then, Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh will analyse the key takeaways of Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's plans to empower the Malay majority, which is for them to become more competitive in a market that is increasingly tech and skills-based.

Lastly, journalist Toh Ting Wei and senior correspondent Tan Ee Lyn will come on to discuss why they are for or against the possibility of a ban on personal mobility devices.

This is after senior Minister of State for Transport Janil Puthucheary said in Parliament on Oct 7 that if personal mobility device users do not improve their behaviour, the Government may have no choice but to ban PMDs.

Topics covered in previous episodes include how Hong Kong is picking up the pieces following an angry weekend of protests over the face mask ban, and why Singapore topped a list of 105 global cities which are most ready for disruption brought about by artificial intelligence.