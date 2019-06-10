The Big Story: Protests in Hong Kong against extradition Bill and calls to raise standards at funeral parlours

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

In Monday's (June 10) episode, East Asia editor Goh Sui Noi talks about protests in Hong Kong against a proposed extradition law that would allow suspects to be sent to mainland China, and how it could affect Hong Kong's legal autonomy.

Following that, journalist Yuen Sin will talk about Singapore's funeral industry and calls to improve funeral parlour standards here.

Topics covered in the first few episodes included the impact of Google's Huawei ban on users, the impact of US-China trade war on Singapore, WhatsApp's security flaw, Pakatan Harapan's one year report card in Malaysia, and the Committee of Inquiry's findings into the death of actor Aloysius Pang.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Alyssa Woo, the episode airs live from ST's new digital studio.