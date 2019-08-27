The Big Story: Proposed drone regulations, new social enterprise hawker centres and impact of Amazon fires

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

In Tuesday's (Aug 27) episode, journalist Toh Ting Wei will talk about the proposed regulations for drone ownership and usage in Singapore by the advisory panel set up by the Government.

Then, journalist Cheryl Teh will talk about how the plan to open 13 new social enterprise hawker centres here will help ease a hawker's load in terms of rent and operations. She will also share other ways to help the hawker culture continue to thrive in Singapore.

Lastly, there will be a discussion led by assistant foreign editor David Fogarty on how the Amazon rainforest fires have underscored the critical role forests play in the fight against climate change.

Topics covered in previous episodes include how a phenomenon known as the Indian Ocean Dipole is likely causing the dry spell in Singapore; whether Singapore should impose a minimum age restriction for private-hire car drivers; the instances where people have to give their NRIC details under stricter rules from Sept 1; and how the growing presence of virtual restaurants and ghost kitchens by food delivery apps disrupt the food and beverage scene here.