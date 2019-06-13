The Big Story: Malaysia's gay sex video scandal and Singaporean man's rescue at sea

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

On Thursday's (June 13) episode, Assistant Foreign Editor Lim Ai Leen will discuss the scandal in Malaysia over gay sex videos that allegedly involve a government minister and the political ramifications of the issue.

Journalist Shabana Begum will talk about how Singaporean John Low drifted for days in the South China Sea after his boat sank and how he was eventually rescued.

Topics covered in the first few episodes included the impact of Google's Huawei ban on users, Singapore Red Cross data leak and how to practise good cyber hygiene, the impact of US-China's trade war on Singapore, WhatsApp's security flaw and the Committee of Inquiry's findings into the death of actor Aloysius Pang.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow, the episode will air live from ST's new digital studio.