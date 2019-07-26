The Big Story: Joseph Schooling misses out at Fina World Championships

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

In Friday's (July 26) episode, The Straits Times' assistant sports editors Rohit Brijnath and Low Lin Fhoong will discuss the pressures faced by professional swimmers, specifically 2016 Olympic champion Joseph Schooling, who missed out on his key butterfly events at the Fina World Championships.

They will also discuss Schooling's chances at the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the expectations placed on him by people in Singapore.

Topics covered in previous episodes include the football stars who were in Singapore for the International Champions Cup, new measures rolled out by the public service sector to protect personal data and ensuring the safety of confidential information, the reaction to Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam's announcement that the extradition Bill is dead, the change in Malaysia's voting age, The Straits Times interactive graphic on National Day songs, and the impact of Google's Huawei ban on users.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Alyssa Woo, the episode airs live from ST's new digital studio.