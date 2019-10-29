The Big Story: ISIS leader Baghdadi's reach in Asia, and Singapore to ramp up solar energy production

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

On Tuesday's (Oct 29) episode, foreign editor Jeremy Au Yong will discuss the aftermath of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's death, including the question of the late leader's succession, and the group's reach in South-east Asia.

Then, environment correspondent Audrey Tan will discuss Singapore's plan to increase solar energy production to power around 350,000 households annually by 2030, and obstacles that may get in the way of harnessing solar energy in Singapore.

Lastly, Mr Steve Tan, executive secretary of the Union of Security Employees, will talk about what more can be done to ensure the security of security officers, who sometimes have to endure verbal and physical abuse from condominium residents or civilians.

Topics covered in previous episodes include whether dishonest doctors should be struck off the register and be barred from practising medicine; new government measures to encourage parenthood and marriage; and the Ministry of Manpower's (MOM) move to start collecting information on a maid's work experience, including her key job scope.