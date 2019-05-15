The Big Story: How US-China trade war affects Singapore, and how tech giants can better protect users' data privacy

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, will have reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

In Wednesday's (May 15) episode, foreign editor Jeremy Au Yong will discuss how the United States-China trade war affects Singapore, and how Singapore is preparing for the economic challenges ahead.

He will also talk about how security agencies in Indonesia are racing to stop a potential terrorist attack in Jakarta, ahead of the release of the presidential election results expected by May 22.

Tech editor Irene Tham will explain how Google is responding to public backlash on data privacy with its new operating system update Android Q, and what tech giants can do to better protect users.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Rachel Quek, the episode will air live from ST's new digital studio.

The Big Story debuted on May 6.

Topics covered in the first few episodes included Whatsapp's security flaw, the trend of young working professionals turning to co-living companies for their accommodation needs, Pakatan Harapan's report card, top picks from the Singapore International Festival of Arts: Singular Screens, points made by several MPs on the issue of protection against sexual misconduct on campus, and the Committee of Inquiry's findings into the death of actor Aloysius Pang.