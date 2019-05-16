The Big Story: How to navigate holiday nightmares and NUS proposes stiffer punishments for sexual misconduct

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, will have reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

In Thursday's (May 16) episode, travel writer Lee Siew Hua will share her tips on how to handle holiday nightmares, and what you should be looking out for when purchasing travel insurance.

Education correspondent Amelia Teng will discuss what National University of Singapore proposes in its new sexual misconduct guidelines, and share reactions from students on proposed stiffer punishments for sexual misconduct.

The Big Story debuted on May 6.

Topics covered in the first few episodes included the impact of US-China's trade war on Singapore, WhatsApp's security flaw, the trend of young working professionals who turn to co-living companies, Pakatan Harapan's report card, top picks from the Singapore International Festival of Arts: Singular Screens, points made by several MPs on the issue of protection against sexual misconduct on campus, and the Committee of Inquiry's findings into the death of actor Aloysius Pang.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Rachel Quek, the episode will air live from ST's new digital studio.