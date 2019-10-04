The Big Story: Hong Kong to ban face masks and South-east Asia's $138.5 billion Internet economy

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

On Friday's (Oct 4) episode, Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang will talk about Hong Kong's emergency rule to ban face masks and whether this might prompt greater violence.

Then, tech correspondent Yip Wai Yee will talk about how e-commerce and ride-hailing demand fuels South-east Asia's $138.5 billion Internet economy.

Lastly, food correspondent Eunice Quek will talk about hip hawkers putting a spin on local fare such as carrot cake with bacon and prawn mee, and how they made it to her list.

Topics covered in previous episodes include new government measures to encourage parenthood and marriage, and why Singapore topped a list of 105 global cities which are most ready for disruption brought about by artificial intelligence.