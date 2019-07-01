The Big Story: Hong Kong protests, SIA-MAS tie-up and teens making up to $7,000 from selling slime

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

On Monday's (July 1) episode, East Asia editor Goh Sui Noi will talk about the ongoing protests against Hong Kong's proposed extradition Bill on the city's 22nd handover anniversary; senior aviation correspondent Karamjit Kaur talks about the Singapore Airlines and Malaysia Airlines tie-up and which party stands to benefit the most; and journalist Michelle Ng talks about the appeal and popularity of slime in Singapore.

Topics covered in previous episodes include the impact of Google's Huawei ban on users, the Singapore Red Cross data leak and how to practise good cyber hygiene, the impact of US-China's trade war on Singapore, WhatsApp's security flaw, Pakatan Harapan's report card, points made by several MPs on the issue of protection against sexual misconduct on campus, and the Committee of Inquiry's findings into the death of actor Aloysius Pang.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Alyssa Woo, the episode will air live from ST's new digital studio.