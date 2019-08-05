The Big Story: Hong Kong protests hurting tourism and economy, and Parliament's discussion on PMDs

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' (ST) new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

On Monday's (Aug 5) episode, The Straits Times' foreign editor Jeremy Au Yong will discuss how the Hong Kong protests, now in their ninth week, have affected the city's tourism and economy.

Following that, housing and transport editor Karamjit Kaur will report on Parliament's discussion on the use and regulation of personal mobility devices (PMDs), as well as initiatives taken to improve infrastructure to support PMDs.

Lastly, in the spirit of this week's National Day Parade, books correspondent Olivia Ho will discuss what local shows to look forward to, including the National Day Concert by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra. Journalist Anjali Raguraman will also recommend her picks of new made-in-Singapore spirits by local distillery Compendium.

Topics covered in the first few episodes of The Big Story included the impact of US-China's trade war on Singapore, WhatsApp's security flaw, Pakatan Harapan's one-year report card, points made by several MPs on the issue of protection against sexual misconduct on campus, and the Committee of Inquiry's findings into the death of actor Aloysius Pang.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Alyssa Woo, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.