The Big Story: CPF Board claws back $2.7b in unpaid contributions, and illegal cigarette peddlers

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

On Monday's (Sept 16) episode, senior correspondent Tan Ee Lyn will talk about why the amount of unpaid CPF contributions has been increasing over the years, why lower-income casual employees are the ones losing out, and what can be done about the situation.

She will be followed by senior correspondent Zaihan Mohamed Yusof, who spent several months observing illegal cigarette sellers hiding in the forest in Bukit Panjang and selling the contraband items to minors.

He will tell us how these smugglers are not only affecting public heath and safety, but also Singapore's nature spaces.

Topics covered in previous episodes include how a phenomenon known as the Indian Ocean Dipole is likely to be causing a dry spell in Singapore; new Government measures to encourage parenthood and marriage and Singtel investing $45 million to better equip its staff for the changing digital economy.