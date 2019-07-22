The Big Story: Assassins and the Dark Web, the Anwar-Azmin feud and violent Hong Kong clash

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

On Monday's (July 22) episode, senior correspondent Zaihan Mohamed Yusof will explain how a Singaporean man's attempted efforts to engage a hitman on the Dark Web against his former lover's boyfriend was discovered. He will also discuss how people's personal data can be found and sold on the Dark Web.

Assistant foreign editor Lim Ai Leen will talk about the feud that started between Parti Keadilan Rakyat leaders Anwar Ibrahim and Azmin Ali after a sex video went viral, and the foreseeable implications of the in-party fighting.

The last segment will have regional correspondent Elizabeth Law talking about the violent clashes on Sunday between men clad in white and people wearing black shirts in Hong Kong.

Topics covered in the first few episodes included the impact of Google's Huawei ban on users, Singapore Red Cross data leak and how to practise good cyber hygiene, the impact of US-China's trade war on Singapore, WhatsApp's security flaw, Pakatan Harapan's report card, points made by several MPs on the issue of protection against sexual misconduct on campus, and the Committee of Inquiry's findings into the death of actor Aloysius Pang.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Alyssa Woo, the episode will air live from ST's new digital studio.