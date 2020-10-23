ST News Night: Updates on Malaysian PM's meeting with King; NUS speaks up on former don's misconduct

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits' Times weeknight news show.

The Straits Times' News Night is a weekday show that rounds up the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Today's (Oct 23) stories include updates on the Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's meeting with the King amid reports that he was seeking assent to invoke emergency powers, and National University of Singapore speaks up about former don, Jeremy Fernando, who was accused of sexual misconduct.

Other stories: Singaporeans least worried about Covid-19 in the region, Singapore-Germany green lane for business and official travel and Chinese national attempts to bribe police here.