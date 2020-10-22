ST News Night: Experience Singapore virtually, S'pore students top global test

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits' Times weeknight news show.

The Straits Times' News Night is a weekday show that rounds up the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Today's (Oct 22) stories include a virtual way to tour our sunny island, as the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) teams up with Airbnb to promote virtual tourism.

Singapore students claimed the top spot in an international test with their ability to understand and act on intercultural and global issues.

Other stories: Local actor Mark Lee has been nominated for Best Leading Actor at Golden Horse Awards for his performance as a drag queen in the film Number 1 which opened today and a 2.21m-tall 14-year-old is gunning for a Guinness World Record.