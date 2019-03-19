Sing Our Song: A heart-shattering goodbye

SINGAPORE - Inspiration is the key to all creative endeavour. Composing 10 songs in 10 days might seem an impossible mission but singer-songwriter Angus Sham accepted this challenge from music veteran Eric Ng.

In the latest Sing Our Song episode, we followed Angus’ painful song-writing process, which gave birth to “Thank You For Saying Goodbye” that was eventually chosen by Eric for a “makeover”.

A full-time teacher, 34-year-old Angus also leads an independent band named Goose. Having listened to their songs, Eric felt that their music is nice but doesn’t leave a strong impression on people. “Many independent bands out there face this issue; they often focus only on making music but don’t really think about how to create catchy music that people will remember.”

After rejecting four demo songs submitted by Angus, Eric decided to push him further by challenging him to write 10 songs in 10 days. “Thank You For Saying Goodbye”, one of the 10 songs, was eventually selected by Eric for his “makeover”.

On March 12, Angus and Goose presented a brand new version of “Thank You For Saying Goodbye” at Goh Chor Tua Pek Kong temple. Local singer Ling Kai was the guest singer. The gig was also broadcast live on zaobao.sg as well as on zaobao.sg Facebook page.

About Sing Our Song

Sing Our Song is a never-before-seen online-to-offline 7-episode music programme where budding local musicians are paired with local veterans to embark on a musical journey of coaching, collaboration and co-creation.

Viewers enjoy real-time interaction during the live webcast of the finale, and even stand a chance to be invited to watch the performance at an exclusive venue steeped in history. This show promises to give audiences a dazzling time and a new way to experience music.