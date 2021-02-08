Platoon Thumbs Up: Underwater Adventure (Part 2)

In the last episode, Thumbs Up and his good friend Xiao Chen fell off the cliff with the "Bubble 7" submarine. The professor managed to save them by recalling the "Bubble 7" from the science lab. What other special features does the submarine have? Can Platoon Thumbs Up complete their underwater adventure?

About Platoon Thumbs Up:

"Platoon Thumbs Up" (拇指兵团) is a 7-episode bilingual animation series produced by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) Chinese Student Publications, as part of the third season of SPH's Public Service Broadcast content. Spin off from Thumbs Up popular comic strips, the viewers will learn about the natural world through the escapades of Thumbs Up and his group of friends in each episode.

"Platoon Thumbs Up" is also available on the student learning portal zbschools.sg and zaobao.sg website. Chinese and English subtitles are provided for all episodes.