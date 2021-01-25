Platoon Thumbs Up: Underwater Adventure Part 1

Thumbs Up and his good friend Xiao Chen went on an underwater adventure in the most advanced submarine "Bubble 7" . They managed to see many special creatures such as the ocean sunfish, giant squid and the sperm whale.

While they were awed by the fishes, the "Bubble 7" emergency alarm rang, and the submarine fell off the cliff. Will they survive?

About Platoon Thumbs Up:

"Platoon Thumbs Up" (拇指兵团) is a 7-episode bilingual animation series produced by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) Chinese Student Publications, as part of the third season of SPH's Public Service Broadcast content. Spin off from Thumbs Up popular comic strips, the viewers will learn about the natural world through the escapades of Thumbs Up and his group of friends in each episode.

"Platoon Thumbs Up" is also available on the student learning portal zbschools.sg and zaobao.sg website. Chinese and English subtitles are provided for all episodes.