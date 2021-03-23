Platoon Thumbs Up: The Weird Tadpole

Usually, tadpoles develop their hind legs before their front legs and then transform into a frog. However, Thumbs Up caught a weird tadpole that develops its front legs first. Professor told Thumbs Up that he is very lucky to catch this "special" tadpole because it belongs to a protected species.

What is so special about this tadpole? How will this tadpole bring luck to Thumbs Up? Catch the latest episode of Platoon Thumbs Up to understand more.

About Platoon Thumbs Up:

"Platoon Thumbs Up" （拇指兵团）is a 7-episode bilingual animation series produced by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) Chinese Student Publications, as part of the third season of SPH's Public Service Broadcast content. Spin off from Thumbs Up popular comic strips, the viewers will learn about the natural world through the escapades of Thumbs Up and his group of friends in each episode.

"Platoon Thumbs Up" is also available on the student learning portal zbschools.sg and zaobao.sg website. Chinese and English subtitles are provided for all episodes.