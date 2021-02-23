Platoon Thumbs Up: The Mosquito Warrior

The number of dengue cases is increasing in the neighborhood. Thumbs Up, being an environmental activist, decided to transform into a mosquito warrior. He went on a mission to look for potential mosquito breeding grounds. In the process, a series of unfortunate events happen. Catch the latest episode of "Platoon Thumbs Up" to see the story unfold.

About Platoon Thumbs Up:

"Platoon Thumbs Up" (拇指兵团) is a 7-episode bilingual animation series produced by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) Chinese Student Publications, as part of the third season of SPH's Public Service Broadcast content. Spin off from Thumbs Up popular comic strips, the viewers will learn about the natural world through the escapades of Thumbs Up and his group of friends in each episode.

"Platoon Thumbs Up" is also available on the student learning portal zbschools.sg and zaobao.sg website. Chinese and English subtitles are provided for all episodes.