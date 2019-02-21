Mission:SG Episode 7: Costa Rican Ambassador Iris Manzanares Murillo

There are now more than 10 women ambassadors in Singapore and the group has been growing over the past few years. However, in the local diplomatic circle, women ambassadors are still considered quite rare.

In this episode, former Costa Rica's Ambassador to Singapore Iris Manzanares Murillo and her fellow female ambassadors share about the frequent networking lunches that they attend. What do they discuss at these meetings? Is it an exclusive "girls-only" gathering?

Murillo completed her mission in September last year. She believes that besides pushing for closer trade relations between Costa Rica and Singapore, every ambassador also has to bring something different to the table, to add value to the job.

"For example, I believe that being involved in the arts scene gives me an understanding of Singapore in all its different layers. I am a great believer of supporting public art institutions. So I would like to play that role beyond my country, beyond Costa Rica."

Watch this episode of Mission:SG to understand how reaching out to alternative groups and listening to different voices on the ground, can help an ambassador with her work.

About "Mission:SG"

Well known for its diplomatic ties in the region and around the world, Singapore is home to many foreign embassies and consulates, all of which work to further cultural and trade relations with Singapore.

In this seven-part series, join hosts Lee Yu Ting and Fredrick Lai as they embark on a journey to get close to the lives of seven ambassadors to Singapore, to understand their culture as well as their diplomatic mission.

"Mission:SG" is one of 16 short-form video series produced by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), as part of the second season of SPH's Public Service Broadcast content. Viewers can visit the zaobao.sg website or use the mobile app to watch all seven episodes, which come with Chinese and English subtitles.