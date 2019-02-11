Mission:SG Episode 6: Saudi Arabian Ambassador Saad Saleh Al Saleh

According to the rules of pilgrimage, all Muslims who are physically and financially able must perform the Haj to Mecca at least once in their lifetime. Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Singapore Saad Saleh Al Saleh shares how the embassy works with Majlis Ugama Islam Singapura (MUIS) to facilitate the Haj visa and quota arrangements for local Muslims.

There is an aura of secrecy around the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and many people do not understand the country. In this episode, Ambassador Al Saleh sheds light on what's changed and what remains unchanged in Saudi Arabia. He tells us about how the Saudi people has welcomed the removal of the driving ban for women, and he also explains why Saudi Arabia has launched "Saudi Vision 2030".

"Saudi Arabia is very well-known as an oil producer, but oil is not a reliable resource. You cannot plan for the future of your country on this lone resource. Saudi Arabia wants to change that with Saudi Vision 2030," he said.

Watch this episode of Mission:SG as Ambassador Al Saleh brings us on a spiritual journey to understand Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam.

About Mission:SG

Well known for its diplomatic ties in the region and around the world, Singapore is home to many foreign embassies and consulates, all of which work to further cultural and trade relations with Singapore.

In this seven-part series, join hosts Lee Yu Ting and Fredrick Lai as they embark on a journey to get close to the lives of seven ambassadors to Singapore, to understand their culture as well as their diplomatic mission.

