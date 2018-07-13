Live Your Dream Season 2: A Meal of Happiness

All he wants is to cook a meal for his divorced parents to savour together. For 22-year old culinary student Ray Ho, this is no easy feat, despite his training at Shatec.

His troubled past had affected on his confidence. This, in addition to the fact that his father is the chef-owner of a zi char business, means cooking for his parents is easier said than done.

Ray started helping out at the zi char stall as a child and began formally learning the ropes from his father at the age of 16, when he fared badly in his N-level examinations. All was well until he dabbled in drugs at the age of 18 and was sentenced to 36 months’ probation.

“I really regret what I did. I disappointed my parents and brought shame to them,” he said.

​​About Live Your Dream Season 2

After a highly successful Season 1 that garnered more than 2.3 million views, host Ken Low Yong Kian (Chinese Media Group NewsHub Correspondent) returns to front Season 2 where he continues to fulfill dreams of people from all walks of life across seven episodes.

This well-received programme promises to bring you more tears and laughter as we celebrate the value of realising every individual’s dream no matter how small it may be.

Live Your Dream Season 2 is presented in partnership with China Life Singapore.